Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are being experienced in Zamboanga del Norte (Sibuco, Sirawai), Zamboanga Sibugay (Olutanga, Mabuhay, Talusan, Alicia, Tungawan, Roseller Lim), and in Zamboanga City.

PAGASA said these may persist within 1 to 2 hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.