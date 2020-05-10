Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers are expected over Governor Generoso, Mati in Davao Oriental; Davao Occidental; Sarangani; Ozamis, Clarin, Tudela in Misamis Occidental; and Bislig, Lingig in Surigao del Sur.

PAGASA said lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are possible.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.