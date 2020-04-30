Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon and Davao City within the next one to two hours.

These conditions are being experienced in Agusan del Norte; Sibagat, Bayugan, Esperanza in Agusan del Sur; Davao del Norte; Davao de Oro; and in Banaybanay, Lupon, Caraga in Davao Oriental.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.