Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Lanao del Norte, Davao del Norte and Basilan within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said this was due to thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said these conditions are being experienced in Manay, Tarragona, Mati in Davao Oriental; Digos, Hagonoy, Matanao, Kiblawan in Davao del Sur;Tupi, T’Boli, Tampakan in South Cotabato; Paglat, Gen Salipada K. Pendatun in Maguindanao; Tulunan, M’lang, Pikit, Matalam in North Cotabato; Sulu; and in Tawi Tawi.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.