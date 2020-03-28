Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds are expected over Zamboanga Sibugay within the next two hours.

Thesw conditions are being experienced in Maitum in Sarangani, Palimbang in Sultan Kudarat, Lake Sebu in South Cotabato and in Bayog, Kumalarang, Lapuyan in Zamboanga del Sur.

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.