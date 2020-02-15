Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced in Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

PAGASA said these were due to thunderstorms.

The conditions may persist within 1 to 2 hours and may affect nearby areas, according to the weather bureau.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.