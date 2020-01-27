Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are expected over Zamboanga City, Lanao del Sur, South Cotabato, Davao Occidental and Sultan Kudarat.

PAGASA said these conditions may last for one to two hours.

These conditions are being experienced in Bukidnon, Sarangani, Alamada, Banisilan, Magpet, Kidapawan and in North Cotabato.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

Keep monitoring for updates.