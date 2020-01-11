Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)-A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said oderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga City, and Basilan.

PAGASA said the conditions, which are due to thunderstorms, are expected to last for 1 to 2 hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.