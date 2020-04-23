Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Apayao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Apayao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers are being experienced over Luna, Pudtol, Flora and Sta. Marcela.

PAGASA said the conditions are due to thunderstorms.

These may persist for one to two hours and may affect nearby areas, the weather bureau said.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

Residents living on mountain slopes were also advised against mudslides and flash floods, among others.