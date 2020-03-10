Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over N. Ecija, other areas

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Nueva Ecija and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan and Rizal.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in San Jose, Tarlac City, Gerona, Santa Ignacia in Tarlac; and in Tagaytay in Cavite.

PAGASA said these may persist within two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards, which include flashfloods and landslides,” PAGASA said.