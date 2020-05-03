Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over Bulacan, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Bulacan and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over the province within the next two hours.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced in Polilio, Patnanungan in Quezon, in Tanay, Pililia in Rizal; and in Mabitac in Laguna.

PAGASA said the conditions may persist within two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.