Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over Bukidnon, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Bukidnon and two other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced in Talakag in Bukidnon; Pantao Ragat, Baloi in Lanao del Norte; and in Marawi City, Saguiaran, Pantar, Piagapo, Marantao, Balindong, Molundo, Taraka, Ditsaan-Raman in Lanao del Sur.

PAGASA said these were due to thunderstorms.

The conditions, PAGASA said, may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

Keep monitoring for updates.