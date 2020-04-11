Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over Bataan, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Bataan and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration saidt moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also being experienced over Bamban in Tarlac; Mabalacat in Pampanga; and in Subic, Castillejos, San Marcelino, San Antonio in Zambales.

PAGASA said these may persist within 2 hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.