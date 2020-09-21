Thunderstorm advisories raised over parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–Thunderstorm advisories have been raised over parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in Mindanao, moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are currently being experienced in portions of Zamboanga City, and Basilan.

PAGASA said in Luzon, light to moderate to at times heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Romblon, Sorsogon (Sorsogon City, Barcelona, Prieto Diaz, Gubat), Masbate (Balud) and Albay (Rapu-rapu, Bacacay, Manito).

PAGASA said these conditions may occur within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.