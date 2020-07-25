Thunderstorm advisories raised over parts of Luzon, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–Thunderstorm advisories have been raised over parts of Mindanao and Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in Mindanao, moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Agusan del Norte (Las Nieves, Buenavista), Agusan del Sur (Esperanza, San Luis, La Paz), and Davao de Oro (New Bataan).

PAGASA said the same conditions–which are due to thunderstorms– are being experienced in Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, and Bukidnon (Impasug-ong, Manolo Fortich, Malitbog, Baungon, Sumilao).

In Luzon, moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also being experienced in Pampanga (Angeles City, Porac, Mabalacat), Bataan, Tarlac and Zambales.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.