Three alleged BIFF members surrender to police

(Eagle News)–Three Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters have recently surrendered to authorities, the Philippine National Police said on Tuesday night.

According to the PNP, Norhan Sanoy alias Nor, Hayrodin Mohamad alias Pikot, and Magtanggol Guiad alias Giyad also turned over three rocket propelled grenade launchers with three RPG projectiles during formal surrender rites at the Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region headquarters in Camp Brig. Gen. Salipada K. Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao on Monday.

The three rebel-returnees were under the command of Gantang Sanoy alias Commander Cosme of the BIFF faction under Kagui Karialan, PNP Spokesperson Police Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana said.

Usana said PROBAR will assist them in applying for government benefits under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program.

The BIFF is a militant organization based in Mindanao.

President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly urged rebels to lay down their arms, noting that the government was taking measures to address their needs, including financial and housing assistance and firearms remuneration.