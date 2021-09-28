Thorough probe into killing of intel officer in Daraga, Albay ordered

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered a thorough probe into the killing of an intelligence officer in Daraga, Albay.

In a statement, Eleazar said he directed the Police Regional Office 5 to look into the death of Police Staff Sergeant Allan Madelar, who was assigned at the Guinobatan Municipal Police Station.

Madelar was gunned down in Barangay Peñafrancia where he attended a birthday party on Saturday night.

“Kasama dito ang pagsasagawa ng imbestigasyon upang matukoy ang motibo na magiging susi sa pagkakakilanlan ng mga taong nasa likod nito,” Eleazar said.

He urged possible witnesses to come forward so they could shed light on the incident.

“Nais ko iparating sa mga kaanak ni PSSgt Madelar ang pakikiramay ng buong PNP at tinitiyak ko sa kanila na hindi titigil ang kapulisan hangga’t hindi nadarakip at nasasampahan ng kaso ang mga salarin,” Eleazar said.