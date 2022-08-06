Ten volcanic tremors monitored in Taal in last 24 hours: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News)–Ten volcanic tremors were monitored in Taal in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the tremors lasted from four to 10 minutes and included a low-level background tremor.

A plume 2000 meters tall was also monitored.

Sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 4070 tons per day as of August 5.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into Permanent Danger Zone especially the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures.

Pilots were also advised against flying close to the volcano.

Taal remains under an alert level 1.