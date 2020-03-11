Ten quakes recorded at Taal; alert level 2 still hoisted

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Wednesday said ten volcanic earthquakes were recorded at Taal, which remains on alert level 2.

PHIVOLCS said the quakes were “associated with rock fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS said activity in the main crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by a “weak emission of steam-laden plumes rising 50 to 100 meters high.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island (TVI) and along its coast.”

It recommended that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone, be strictly prohibited.

Local government units were advised to “additionally assess previously evacuated areas within the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”