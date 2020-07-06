Tawi-Tawi reports first COVID-19 case

(Eagle News)– Tawi-Tawi has confirmed its first COVID-19 case.

The Tawi-Tawi government said the 44-year-old male of the Philippine National Police, has a travel history from San Isidro, Quezon City to Zamboanga City to Basilan.

From there he went to Zamboanga City and then to Tawi-Tawi.

The local government said so far, he has been isolated and is currently isolated.

Contact tracing is ongoing.

Entry of locally stranded individuals including frontliners to Zamboanga City is temporarily suspended, the provincial Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases said.

All entry permits, certificates of prior coordination and acceptance letters from the IATF are revoked.

No motor launch ferrying passengers to and from Bongao shall be allowed except for essential services.

“Everyone is advised to stay at home and observe health protocols,” the IATF said.