Tail-end of frontal system affecting extreme N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms will be experienced over the provinces of Batanes and Babuyan Islands as a result.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, on the other hand, are expected over the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Kalinga, Apayao, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Benguet, mainland Cagayan, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela and Aurora, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, moderate to strong winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and Aurora province.

The coastal waters, PAGASA said, will be moderate to very rough.