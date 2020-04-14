Tail-end of cold front to bring cloudy skies, rains to Bicol, Quezon

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a cold front is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Bicol Region and the province of Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains and thunderstorms.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Rizal, Laguna, and Batangas will have cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the Northeasterly Surface Windflow affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cavite, and the rest of Central Luzon, on the other hand, will have partly

cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

PAGASA said the rest of the country will have partly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.