Tail-end of cold front affects N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–The tail-end of a cold front is affecting Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Isabela, Quirino, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms as a result.

Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, and rest of Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.