Tail-end of cold front affects extreme N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–The tail-end of a cold front is affecting Extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services added Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said this was due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over the eastern section of Visayas, PAGASA said.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over the rest of Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro.