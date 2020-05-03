Taal update: Volcano still on alert level 1, eight volcanic quakes recorded

(Eagle News)–Eight volcanic earthquakes were recorded at Taal volcano in a span of 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Sunday, May 3.

PHIVOLCS said the earthquakes registered by the Taal Volcano Network were mainly associated with “rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

Weak steaming was also observed from vents on the main crater and from fissure vents along the Daang Kastila trail.

PHIVOLCS said it is still monitoring the Taal volcano, which remains on alert level 1.