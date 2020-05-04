Taal update: Volcano still on alert level 1, 13 volcanic quakes recorded

(Eagle News)–Thirteen volcanic earthquakes were recorded in a span of 24 hours at Taal, which remains on alert level 1.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quakes were “associated mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS said weak steaming was also observed from vents on the main crater and from fissure vents along the Daang Kastila trail.

PHIVOLCS said it continues to monitor Taal volcano’s activity.

On Sunday, PHIVOLCS said eight earthquakes were recorded at Taal volcano.