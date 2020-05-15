Taal update: Two volcanic quakes monitored; volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News) — Two volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal within a 24-hour period, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Friday, May 15.
According to PHIVOLCS, the quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were “associated mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”
PHIVOLCS reminded the public, however, that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas” can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.
Entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, is still prohibited, according to PHIVOLCS’ recommendation.
Local government units were also advised to continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for “damages and road accessibilities..”
“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.