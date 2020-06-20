Taal update: Three quakes, weak steaming monitored; volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News)–Three volcanic earthquakes and weak steaming were recorded at Taal within 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were “associated mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

The weak steaming, PHIVOLCS said, was observed from fissure vents along the Daang Kastila trail.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

PHIVOLCS reiterated its recommendation that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for “damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

Observe precautions, PHIVOLCS said, as ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes were possible.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” it added.