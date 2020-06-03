Taal update: Three quakes, weak steaming monitored in 24 hour-period; volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News) — Three earthquakes were recorded at Taal in a 24-hour period, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Wednesday, June 3.

PHIVOLCS said the earthquakes at the volcano, which is still on alert level 1, were “associated mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

Weak steaming was also observed from fissure vents along the Daang Kastila trail.

According to PHIVOLCS, with the alert level in place, the public should be reminded “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

PHIVOLCS strongly recommended that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to “continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

Precautions should also be observed “due to ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall and minor earthquakes.”

“DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.