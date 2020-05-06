Taal update: Ten volcanic quakes recorded in past 24 hours; volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Wednesday, May 6, reported ten volcanic earthquakes at Taal in a 24-hour period.

PHIVOLCS said the earthquakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were associated “mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

Weak steaming was also observed from vents on the main crater and from fissure vents along the Daang Kastila Trail.

According to PHIVOLCS, it is still closely monitoring Taal’s activity.

It said any “new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders.”

The last time Taal’s alert was raised was in January, when the volcano spewed a one-kilometer-high plume which was accompanied by a volcanic tremor.

The alert level 3 was later raised to alert level 4, until it was eventually downgraded.