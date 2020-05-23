Taal update: Six quakes monitored; volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News)–Six volcanic earthquakes were recorded at Taal within a 24-hour period.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were “associated mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

Weak steaming rising 50 meters high was also observed from fissure vents along the Daang Kastila Trail.

PHIVOLCS reiterated its reminder sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.

It strongly recommended that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to “continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

People were advised to observe precautions due to “ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall and minor earthquakes.”

PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity.