Taal update: Nine volcanic quakes, weak steaming monitored; alert level 1 still raised

(Eagle News)–Nine volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal within 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Monday, June 1.

According to PHIVOLCS, the quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were “associated mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

Weak steaming rising 10 to 50 meters high was also observed from fissure vents along the Daang Kastila trail, PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public sudden steam-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).

PHIVOLCS also strongly recommended that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were advised to continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages, while people were told to observe precautions due to “ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall and minor earthquakes.”

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.