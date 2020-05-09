Taal update: Nine volcanic quakes recorded, volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News)–Nine volcanic earthquakes were monitored in a 24-hour period at Taal, which remains on alert level 1.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquakes were “associated mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

PHIVOLCS recommended that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, be strictly prohibited.

PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity, with any new development to be announced.