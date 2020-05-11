Taal update: Nine volcanic quakes monitored, volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News)–Nine volcanic earthquakes were recorded at Taal in a 24-hour period, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Monday, May 11.

PHIVOLCS said the earthquake at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, are associated “mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, sudden steam-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and “lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.”

PHIVOLCS recommended that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, be strictly prohibited.

People were also advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall and minor earthquakes.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.