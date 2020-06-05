Taal update: Four quakes, weak steaming monitored; alert level 1 still raised

(Eagle News)–Four earthquakes were monitored at Taal within a 24-hour period, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

According to PHIVOLCS, the earthquakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, “are associated mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

Weak steaming was observed from vents on the main crater and fissure vents along the Daang Kastila Trail, PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

It strongly recommended that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were advised to “continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

People were also advised to observe precautions “due to ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes.”

“DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.