Taal update: 8 volcanic quakes, weak steaming monitored; volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News)–Eight volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were “associated mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

Weak steaming rising 50 meters high was observed from vents on the main crater and fissure vents along the Daang Kastila trail, PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, at alert level 1, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano island.”

PHIVOLCS reiterated that entry into the island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for “damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

Precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall and minor earthquakes should be observed.

PHIVOLCS said it is closely monitoring Taal volcano’s activity.