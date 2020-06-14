Taal update: 6 quakes, weak steaming monitored; volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News)–Six earthquakes and weak steaming were monitored at Taal in the last 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were “associated mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

The weak steaming was observed from fissure vents along the Daang Kastila trail.

PHIVOLCS said “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

It recommended that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to “continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

People were told to observe precautions due to “ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes.”

“(The Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.