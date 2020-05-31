Taal update: 5 quakes, weak steaming monitored; alert level 1 still raised

(Eagle News)–Five quakes were monitored at Taal within a 24-hour period, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

According to PHIVOLCS, the quakes were associated mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.

Weak steaming was also observed from fissure vents along the Daang Kastila Trail.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that the volcano remains on Alert Level 1, sudden steam-driven, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).

PHIVOLCS strongly recommended that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were advised to continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake.