Taal update: 15 quakes, weak steaming monitored; volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News)–Fifteen volcanic earthquakes and weak steaming were monitored at Taal within a 24-hour period, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Tuesday, May 19.

According to PHIVOLCS, these earthquakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were “associated mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

The weak steaming or “fumarolic activity,” PHIVOLCS said, was observed from vents on the main crater and fissure vents along the Daang Kastila trail.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

PHIVOLCS strongly recommended that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to “continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

According to PHIVOLCS, people should also observe precautions as ground displacement across fissures, ashfall and minor earthquakes could occur.

PHIVOLCS said it is closely monitoring Taal’s activity.