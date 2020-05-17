Taal update: 13 volcanic quakes monitored, volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News)–Thirteen volcanic earthquakes were recorded at Taal in the last 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquakes were “associated mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

“Weak steaming or fumarolic activity rising 100 to 300 meters high ” was observed from vents on the main crater and fissure vents along the Daang Kastila Trail.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

PHIVOLCS strongly recommended that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, remain strictly prohibited.

People were also advised to observe precautions due to “ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall and minor earthquakes.”

PHIVOLCS said it was closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity.