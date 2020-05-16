Taal update: 11 volcanic quakes monitored; volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News)–Eleven volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in a 24-hour period, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Saturday, May 16.

PHIVOLCS said the earthquakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were “associated mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

Weak steaming, PHIVOLCS said, was also observed from vents on the main crater and fissure vents along the Daang Kastila Trail.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that on alert level 1, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

PHIVOLCS strongly recommended that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, be strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damage and “road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest. ”

PHIVOLCS said it was closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity.