Taal update: 11 quakes, weak steaming monitored; volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded eleven volcanic earthquakes at Taal within a 24-hour period.

PHIVOLCS said the quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were “associated mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

“Weak steaming or fumarolic activity rising 100 to 300 meters high” was observed from vents on the main crater and fissure vents along the Daang Kastila trail, PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.”

It reiterated its recommendation that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to “continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity, it added.