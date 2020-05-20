Taal update: 11 quakes, weak steaming monitored; alert level 1 still raised over volcano

(Eagle News)–Eleven earthquakes were recorded at Taal in the past 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Wednesday, May 20.

PHIVOLCS said the earthquakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were “associated mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

Weak steaming rising 100 meters high was also observed from the vents on the main crater and fissure vents along the Daang Kastila Trail, PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

PHIVOLCS reiterated its recommendation for entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure to remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to “continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

The public was also cautioned against displacement across fissures, ashfall and minor earthquakes .

PHIVOLCS said it is closely monitoring the Taal volcano’s activity and “any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders.”