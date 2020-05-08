Taal update: 11 quakes monitored at Taal, volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News) — Eleven volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in a 24-hour period, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Friday, May 8.

PHIVOLCS said the earthquakes were “associated mainly with rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS said an alert level 1 is maintained over the volcano, which means sudden steam-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.

Entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, must remain strictly prohibited, PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS said it is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity, with any new significant development to be reported.