Suspected Abu Sayyaf member killed, another hurt in clash with military in Basilan

(Eagle News)–A suspected member of the Abu Sayyaf was killed and another was wounded after they clashed with members of the military in Basilan on May 8.

In a statement, Western Mindanao Command spokesperson Major Arvin Encinas said government forces recovered the body of Pau Geh during clearing operations.

The military identified the injured as Adzuan “Kawwang” Kajing, who was reportedly involved in an explosion incident in Lamitan City on July 31 two years ago.

The military said he had a standing warrant of arrest for multiple frustrated murder issued by the Judicial Region Branch 2, in Isabela town.

The encounter between more or less four Abu Sayyaf members and the soldiers from the 18th Infantry Battalion took place in Bohe Selangan in Barangay Baguindan, as the soldiers were conducting a strike operation, the military said.

Recovered from the scene were a fragmentary grenade, three rounds of 40 mm grenade launcher ammunition, one Harris handheld radio, four mobile phones, one power bank, two backpacks, a jungle hammock, food items, and some personal belongings.

“As we perform our roles as frontliners against the COVID-19 pandemic, 18IB remains committed in pursuing peace and security throughout its area of operations,” 18th IB commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Abutin said, as he vowed he and his men would “continue to conduct focused military operations against the already dwindling ranks of ASG in Basilan who continue to evade the government forces in small groups.”

WestMinCom chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana, for his part, hailed the development.