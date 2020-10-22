Storm Pepito brings rains to landslide-prone Cordillera provinces

(Eagle News) — Baguio City and some provinces in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) were affected by rains and winds brought about by storm Pepito on Wednesday, Oct. 21 as can be seen in this video.

Most of these CAR provinces were under Signal No. 1 on Wednesday, but was later lifted as “Pepito” moved over the West Philippine Sea.

Local officials in these areas, where landslides usually occur during storms, were on alert for possible vehicular accidents, and landslides.

Later that day, eight people were reported injured in a vehicular accident along Kilometer 54, Sayangan, Atok, Benguet in a vehicular accident involving a van and a truck.

Pepito has intensified into a typhoon Thursday, Oct. 22, but has already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of 7:30 a.m.

PAGASA, in its 11 a.m. bulletin, said that as of 10 a.m. today, the eye of Typhoon “PEPITO” was located based on all available data at 485 km West Northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan or 480 km West of Sinait, Ilocos Sur (OUTSIDE PAR) (17.0 °N, 115.9 °E )

(With a video report from Freddie Rulloda, Eagle News Service correspondent in Baguio City)