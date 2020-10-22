Steam emissions monitored at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 1 still in place

One volcanic quake also monitored

(Eagle News)–Steam emissions were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said one volcanic quake was also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the steam-laden plumes at the vents of the main crater were weak, and rose five meters before drifting northwest.

A slow and slight inflation of the northwestern sector of Taal Caldera was also recorded in the northwest volcano Island starting the second week of July.

The southwestern sector of Taal Caldera and the Volcano Island, however, yielded no significant change after the “huge post-eruption subsidence.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

It reiterated the ban on the entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure.

Local government units were advised to continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities.

Civil aviation authorities were told to advise pilots against flying close to the volcano as “airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircraft.”

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,”, PHIVOLCS said.