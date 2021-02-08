Steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Mayon; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News) — Steam and sulfur dioxide emissions have been monitored at Mayon.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the emission of white steam-laden plumes from the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, was monitored in 24 hours and was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission was last measured at an average of 634 tons on January 27.

Both inflation and deflation were monitored along different sectors of the volcano, while a faint crater glow from the summit could also be observed at night.

According to PHIVOLCS, although there was no magmatic eruption imminent, Mayon is at “an abnormal condition.”

It reiterated the ban on the entry into the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) due to the “perennial life-threatening dangers of rockfalls, landslides/avalanches at the middle to upper slope, sudden ash puffs and steam-driven or phreatic eruptions from the summit.”

PHIVOLCS said “active stream/river channels and those identified as perennially lahar-prone areas on all sectors of the volcano should also be avoided..”

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS maintains its close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.