Starting tomorrow, May 16, “new normal” takes effect as all areas in the country placed under quarantine

Outside of Modified ECQ areas, all other areas in the country under GCQ

(Eagle News) – Starting tomorrow, May 16, all areas in the country are now all under community quarantine protocols, with the extreme being the “enhanced community quarantine (ECQ)” followed by “modified ECQ,” and the areas with less restrictions being under “general community quarantine.”

The country enters a “new normal” starting tomorrow with minimum health standards to be followed to prevent a second or third wave of COVID-19 infections nationwide.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) had already approved amendments to its Resolution no. 35 that had been earlier explained by Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año.

The amendments were done because of complaints and concerns sent by local government executives from the previously classified “low risk” areas, saying that they are not yet ready for lifting of quarantine protocols.

“Nag-issue ang IATF ng amendments sa Resolution No. 35 na simula Mayo 16, ang mga probinsiya, highly urbanized cities at independent component cities na classified as low risk areas ay mapapasailalim pa rin sa General Community Quarantine,” Roque said.

The IATF said that only Metro Manila, Laguna and Cebu City are under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ). Outside of these areas, they are under General Community Quarantine or GCQ.

“So ngayon po, makikita ninyo sa ating mapa na ang buong Pilipinas po ngayon ay ‘yellow’. Lahat po ng parte ng Pilipinas ay nasa ilalim ng General Community Quarantine maliban po sa Metro Manila, sa probinsiya ng Laguna at sa siyudad ng Cebu na mapapasailalim sa Modified ECQ,” Roque said.

These areas under GCQ considered as “moderate risk” areas are the following: Regions 1, 2, 3, 4-A (except Laguna), 4-B, 5, 6, 7(except Cebu City), 8, 9, 10,11, 12, 13, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Bangsamoro Administrative Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and BARMM.

-Safety protocols under new normal-

Nationwide, a protocol of wearing of face masks at all times when outside the home is required. In the workplace, wearing of face masks and frequent handwashing and sanitizing of work area will also be the norm.

Social distancing of at least one meter is required. And all establishments will implement a “No Mask, No Entry” policy.

“Well iyong ating mga safety protocols: Kinakailangan may polisiya na no mask, no entry; Kinakailangan frequent sanitation and hand washing; iwasan ang paghawak po ng mga surfaces at ng ating mga mukha; at magkaroon ng stricter protocol for high risk occupations industries and spaces,” Roque explained in an earlier press briefing.

Even work spaces will have to be “reconfigured.” Markers will be placed to remind everyone of the strict physical distancing protocols. Those who will exhibit symptoms should not go to work.

“Social distancing po, at least one meter apart. Magkakaroon po tayo ng reconfiguration ng ating mga work spaces. Magkakaroon po tayo ng markers kung saan dapat tumayo ang ating mga kababayan sa public spaces and no work po kung mayroong mga sintomas,” the Palace spokesperson said.

Malacanang also said that all employees should be tested for COVID-19 as they return to work. The tests should be followed by confirmatory PCR testing. Private companies are also required to provide private shuttles for their workers as there is still no public transportation in MECQ areas, while in GCQ areas, transportation will be very limited.

Thus, work from home should be the default system and “onsite” work wll be the exception, it said.

Malacanang had earlier detailed the allowed activities under the new quarantine protocols, as well as the allowed industries that can open under each quarantine protocol phase – from ECQ, Modified ECQ, to GCQ

