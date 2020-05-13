What’s allowed and what’s not under an ECQ, Modified ECQ, and GCQ: Palace gives more details

(Eagle News) – From enhanced community quarantine to a general community quarantine, the Philippines is following strict protocols for transition involving gradual phasing of allowed activities under the so-called “new normal.”

Under the phasing or transitioning, there are four stages of community quarantine.

From the extreme phase which is the enhanced community quarantine where there are lockdown protocols for high-COVID areas to a modified ECQ when cases start to decrease, to a General Community Quarantine (GCQ) when cases become even less, to a Modified CGQ whch is the transition phase to a no quarantine, and finally into the “new normal”

“Unti-unti, dahan-dahan, hinay-hinay. Yan po ang mga gagawin nating hakbang para matapos ang ating tinatawag na mga community quarantine,” said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque,

“Makikita ninyo po iyong sinasabi nating unti-unti – nagsimula tayo sa ECQ, gagawin nating Modified ECQ papunta sa GCQ at susunod po ang Modified GCQ bago po tayo magkaroon ng new normal,” he said.

“Wala na po iyong ating normal na nalaman noong mga panahon bago mag-COVID-19 dahil habang wala pa pong bakuna, habang wala pang gamot sa COVID-19, magkakaroon na po tayo new normal,” he said.

-On staying at home-

Under an ECQ and Modified ECQ, residents are advised to stay at home. They can only go out when they need to buy food and other essential goods and medicine. Roque said that 100 percent of the population are advised to stay at home in both ECQ and Modified ECQ.

In a General Community Quarantine (GCQ), only the vulnerable (meaning the elderly and those with comorbidities) and the transmitters such as the youth are required to still stay at home.

-On exercise outside home-

Under ECQ, exercises can only be done inside the house. Absolutely, going out for a brief exercise is a no-no, according to the Palace. For phase 2, meaning under a modified ECQ, “limited outdoor exercise is allowed. This can be an outdoor walk, a brief jog, run or bike, provided one follows safety protocols. This means wearing of mass, and maintaining not just a meter, but two meters of distancing.

Under phase 3, which is a GCQ, limited contact sports is allowed, such as golf, tennis, badminton, and the like.

-On gatherings-

In an ECQ area, gatherings are “not allowed”. In a modified ECQ, gatherings are “highly restricted” meaning there can be gatherings for up to only five people. In a GCQ area, gatherings are restricted, meaning allowed gatherings are only up to 10 people. All gatherings should follow wearing of masks and social distancing.

-On travel and public transport-

Under an ECQ, there is no public transport and no domestic flights, while international flights will be limited.

Under a modified ECQ, there is still no public transport and no domestic flights. International flights will also be limited. There will be a controlled inbound travel for overseas or returning Fiipinos. Biking and non-motorized transport is encouraged. Inter-island travel is also not allowed.

Under a phase 3 or GCQ, public transport will be allowed but with strict implementation of safe distancing. Inter-island travel only between GCQ areas is allowed but with safety protocols.

-On schools-

For both phase 1 (ECQ) and phase 2 (Modified ECQ), school premises are closed. Once an area transitions into a phase 3 or GCQ, skeletal workforce is allowed to process requirements from students, and to prepare for graduation and for the next semester. But still, no face-to-face classes will be held

-On government work-

For both phase 1 (ECQ) and phase 2 (Modified ECQ), government work continues through skeletal workforce and through work-from-home arrangement in accordance with a Civil Service circular on this. Under phase 3 or GCQ, alternative work arrangement such as a 4-day work week is seen as the new normal or other means on how to complete a 40-hour weekly workload can be done.

Malacanang had also detailed the industries allowed under the ECQ, Modified ECQ, and a GCQ.

(Eagle News Service)